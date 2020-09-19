Officials inspect pending road work

Bengaluru

19 September 2020 22:35 IST

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad and Administrator Gaurav Gupta, accompanied by senior BBMP officials, inspected the widening of Anepalya Junction and Sarjapur Main Road, Silk Board Junction, apart from the ongoing white-topping work on Saturday.

Mr. Gupta, after the inspection, told reporters that junction beautification should be prioritised and directions have been issued to the Road Infrastructure Department. Officials have also been instructed to ensure that the road sweeping machines are used appropriately to maintain cleanliness on arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city.

At Anepalya Junction, there is a proposal to widen a 800-m-long stretch. There are 19 properties on this stretch from whom land will have to be acquired. A negotiation committee has been constituted under Special Commissioner (Projects) and a meeting will be held with the property owners soon about handing over of the required land in exchange for Transfer of Development Rights, officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 40% of widening work on the 4.7-km Sarjapur Main Road has been completed. Utility shifting, construction of cross connection drains, service roads and footpath repairs are under progress. “Some property owners are not ready to give up land in exchange for TDR,” said officials.

While reviewing the progress of white-topping work on Hosur Road and Outer Ring Road, Mr. Gupta directed officials to file FIRs against those who are illegally putting up flexes in the city. BBMP officials were also instructed to take up repairs on the service road of the Silk Board Junction and complete it within a week.