NSUI, AIDSO members booked

Bengaluru

27 July 2021 00:30 IST

The Vidhana Soudha police on Friday booked members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) for organising protests near K.R. Circle demanding promotion of students without exams during the lockdown.

Based on a complaint filed by Shivakumar, head constable attached to Vidhana Soudha, an FIR has been registered against the protesterscharging them under Disaster Management act and unlawful assembly and section 269 ( likely to spread infection which is dangerous to life).According to Shivakumar, the protestors, comprising Manish G Raj, General secretary of NSUI, Anvith Kateel, K Nanjegowda, Sanjay Raj. Uday Shankar and Apoorva of AIDSO, along with 200 students, protested outside the SJP campus.

The police rushed to the spot and called in additional force to disperse the protestors .

The protestors did not follow any protocol and organised the protest in violation of the guidelines issued by the state government, he said .