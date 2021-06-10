Now, I PU students have to answer 2 papers from home

Bengaluru

10 June 2021 00:17 IST

All students will pass; move criticised as pointless

After cancelling examination for first year pre-university students (I PU) and announcing that they will be promoted to the second year, the State government now wants students to sit for two question papers before the end of the academic year. While all students will pass, their assignments will be evaluated. The marks will be uploaded on the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) portal.

The Department of Pre University Education (DPUE) on Wednesday announced that two model question papers have been uploaded on the department’s website. Students have to download the papers and answer them. They can send their answer sheets to their lecturers on WhatsApp, via email, or by post.

Students, parents, and teachers criticised this decision deeming it as a pointless exercise that will only add to their anxiety and stress.

The department has asked students to complete the first paper by June 22 and lecturers are expected to complete the evaluation by June 25. Students have to complete and submit the second assignment between June 26 and July 5. The deadline for the evaluation is July 10. Marks have to be uploaded on the portal by July 20. Lecturers have been asked to consider internal assessment marks as well.

Ninge Gowda A.H., president of the Karnataka State Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association, said that the association has written to the department urging the Director to withdraw the circular.

“After declaring that I PU students will be promoted to the next class, it is pointless to now ask them to write an examination. Moreover, many students in rural areas will not be able to download the question papers,” he said.

The move has not gone down well with students who have already started preparing for II PU classes. “Although this will help me understand where I stand and what concepts I have learnt in I PU, it would have been better if it was done earlier as II PU classes have already begun,” said Gagana K.H., a student of Oxford Independent PU College.