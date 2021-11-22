None will be protected in BDA corruption case: CM

Bengaluru

22 November 2021 02:07 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that Bengaluru Development Authority, riddled with corruption, will be cleaned up and there is no question of protecting anyone in the process.

Speaking to reporters on the ongoing raids by Anti-Corruption Bureau on BDA office following complaints of irregularities in acquisition and allotment of land in residential layouts, he said that both the public and BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanath had drawn his attention to it.

“Urban Development Department officials have been instructed to investigate the complaints. The guilty, whoever it may be, however influential they may be, will not be let off. BDA needs clean-up in the interest of delivering its services to the common man,” Mr. Bommai said.

Reacting to the havoc caused by rains in Bengaluru city, Mr. Bommai said that he had already visited affected areas HSR Layout, Rajarajeshwari Layout, Madiwala and Koramangala. “The State Government will definitely prioritise Bengaluru. Instructions have been issued to take repair and relief works in affected areas immediately after rains subside, I will go on city rounds soon,” he promised.