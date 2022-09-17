No proposal on reintroducing towing policy

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 17, 2022 23:44 IST

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said no decision has been taken on reintroducing towing of vehicles in Bengaluru. In March last, towing of vehicles was stopped following public outcry against the rude behaviour of traffic policemen and towing staff.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Jnanendra said the decision to reintroduce towing of vehicles would be taken after holding consultation with experts.

“Right now, there is no proposal before the government on reintroducing towing of vehicles in the city,” he said. Mr. Jnanendra said meeting was held with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai but no decision was taken.

