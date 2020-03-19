No new Learner’s Licence, Driving Licence tests from today until further orders

Bengaluru

19 March 2020 23:10 IST

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Transport Department has decided not to conduct new Learner’s Licence (LL) and Driving Licence (DL) tests from Friday, until further orders.

According to a circular issued by the Transport Department, only those who have LLs that are valid till April 15 will be allowed to take a DL test.

An official from the Transport Department told The Hindu that this decision was taken as generally the RTOs are applicants for LLs and DLs.