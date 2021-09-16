‘No flyover will be demolished on ORR’

Bengaluru

16 September 2021

FoBs will be removed or relocated

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has stated that no flyover on the Outer Ring Road from Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram will be demolished for the metro work. Space available between the split flyover locations will be used to build piers, it stated in a release.

However, at five locations, foot over-bridges (FoBs) will come in the way of metro work.

An FoB that is infringing on the construction of proposed Bellandur metro station will be removed. Once the station is complete, pedestrians will be able to use it to cross the road.

Another FoB located between Iblur and Bellandur metro stations is infringing the viaduct. BMRCL is planning to relocate it around 60-70 m from the existing location.

The foot over-bridge located near the Embassy building will be modified to facilitate construction work as it will come in the way of the construction of a pier.

The BMRCL has approached the BBMP seeking clearance to construct a viaduct at the proposed FoB located after Kadubeesanahalli metro station.