‘No decision yet on extending BBMP limits’

22 September 2020 21:26 IST

Joint Select Committee submits report to Assembly

The Joint Select Committee of the State legislature has not taken any decision on extending the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said S. Raghu, BJP MLA who heads the committee.

The committee, on Tuesday, submitted a report in the Assembly recommending an increase in the number of wards from the existing 198 to 250 in view of the increase in population in the city.

Mr. Raghu told The Hindu that though the committee had initially stated that the number of wards should be increased to 225, many members felt that it would not be enough, given the growth in population and development, especially in the outer areas.

When asked if the increase in the number of wards would translate to adding more areas to the BBMP limits, he reiterated that the committee was yet to deliberate on the issue. A few MLAs want to include new areas in BBMP limits.

“It is not just MLAs. A few RWAs and apartment associations have also put forth a demand to be included in BBMP limits,” he said, and added that the committee. “The BBMP is already burdened with 110 villages. We will visit these areas before taking a call.”

With regard to increasing the number of wards, he said the matter will be tabled in the Assembly for discussion and approval.