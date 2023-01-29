Nine from Bengaluru bag INSA Medal for Young Scientists 2022

January 29, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru :

Nine researchers from Bengaluru have been awarded Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Medal for Young Scientists 2022 for making notable research contributions in science and technology.

While four of the award winners are faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), two are from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and one each from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) and Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), besides a Senior Research Scientist at Adobe Research in Bengaluru.

Srimonta Gayen from the Department of Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics, IISc, was awarded for his work in preventing the gender bias issue in babies born through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and enhancing IVF success rate.

Subhojoy Gupta from the Department of Mathematics, IISc, was selected for his research in the area of Riemann surfaces.

Mohit Kumar Jolly from the Center For BioSystems Science And Engineering, IISc, whose research helped in better intervention strategies to curtail cancer metastasis and therapy resistance, bagged the award along with Venkatesh Rajendran from the Department of Mathematics for his specialisation in Kac-Moody algebras and their representations.

Likewise, Subhro Bhattacharjee and Manas Shreekanth Kulkarni from the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, TIFR, were awarded for outstanding contributions to the theory of phase transitions and for groundbreaking work on the phenomena of localisation, chaos, and transport in isolated and open systems, both quantum and classical, respectively.

Sarit S. Agasti from the New Chemistry Unit and Chemistry & Physics of Materials Unit, JNCASR, has been awarded for contributing towards the development of molecular assemblies.

Asmita Sengupta from ATREE has been selected for her research on rhesus macaque.

Siddhartha Chaudhuri, Senior Research Scientist at Adobe Research, has been awarded for his fundamental scientific contributions to scalable computational and data-driven approaches towards shape understanding, synthesis, and re-construction of high-quality three-dimensional digital object.

The INSA Young Scientists Award is considered to be the highest recognition of promise, creativity, and excellence in a young scientist and is made annually to those distinguished for these attributes as evidenced by their research work carried out in India.