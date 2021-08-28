NCB intercepts parcel, recovers 1 kg of MDMA

Bengaluru

28 August 2021 01:31 IST

Officials working with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted two parcels from Germany containing a kilogram of MDMA crystals and arrested a woman in connection with the case. After receiving a tip-off, NCB sleuths intercepted the parcels at the Electronics City post office on Thursday.

After a thorough search, they discovered that each parcel had 500 grams of MDMA crystals. “The MDMA crystals were found to be cleverly concealed along two sides of a carton box in grey-coloured duct tapes. The cartons also contained packets with a sandwich grill, a flexible mirror, a manicure and pedicure set, two table tennis bats, and two pouches of chocolates,” said a statement from the NCB.

NCB sleuths mounted an effort to apprehend the person who came to collect the parcels. After prolonged surveillance, they arrested a woman, identified as Yogita, a resident of Bengaluru. She was caught when she arrived at the post office on Thursday evening to collect the parcel.

According to officials, she lives with a foreign national from an African country. She ordered the contraband from Germany and it was meant to be supplied to various parties and individuals in the city, the NCB statement said. The woman has allegedly been involved in drug trafficking for three years now and sells narcotics to customers, not just in Bengaluru but also in other South Indian cities as well, where she has a client base.

There has been a rise in instances of people ordering party drugs and other banned substances from Europe via the Darknet. “The inflow of MDMA crystals in courier and speed post parcels booked through the Darknet has gained momentum, especially during the time of COVID-19 restrictions. MDMA is mainly sourced from European countries. MDMA crystals are rampantly used in rave parties and are used commonly by youngsters,” the NCB added.