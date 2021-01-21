NCB busts international drug racket, seizes 49.3 kg of ephedrine

Drugs concealed under kitchen appliances getting ready to be dispatched to courier centres. Photo: Special Arrangement

Officials with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have arrested two people allegedly part of an international drug racket and smuggled ephedrine to buyers in foreign countries using courier companies. In a series of raids, the first in Hyderabad and later in Tamil Nadu, which was conducted by the Bengaluru NCB unit, officials seized 49.3 kg of ephedrine from them during a raid.

In a press release issued on Thursday, NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate said that the racket came to light last Friday when the bureau’s Hyderabad unit intercepted a consignment of kitchen utensils which had 4.3 kgs of ephedrine concealed in it. The parcel was to be shipped to another country.

After the initial investigation, the NCB Bengaluru unit raided a house in Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu and arrested two men, M Mydeen and K Meeran. During the search of the premises, the team recovered 45 kg of ephedrine. The stimulant, which is often prescribed to treat low blood pressure, breathing and congestion related problems, was found in plastic packets that had been concealed in specially designed cavities of kitchen utensil packages.

According to the NCB, the accused would courier these packages to their contacts in foreign countries from international courier centres, where there is less scrutiny. The duo have been taken into custody to ascertain the sources of drugs and also their international network Mr. Ghawate said.