Motorist killed

Bengaluru

07 December 2021 21:36 IST

A scooter rider was killed after a speeding canter knocked him down at Iblur junction on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rohith, 35, an assistant manager with a construction company. He was headed to work when the accident occurred.

Hit by the canter while crossing Iblur junction, he lost control and came under the moving vehicle. The HSR Layout traffic police have taken up a case and are investigating.

