January 10, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

A woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son died when a structure at a Namma Metro construction site fell on them at Nagawara on January 10, Tuesday, morning. According to the police, the two victims were on a two-wheeler with the father and the other child, who escaped with injuries.

Around 10.45 a.m., a Namma Metro structure collapsed and hit a bike on which Lohith, his wife Tejaswini, and their twins (a son and a daughter) were travelling. “Tejaswini and son Vihan were seriously injured and shifted to a private hospital. Unfortunately, both succumbed,” Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, East division, told The Hindu,

Later, the police registered an FIR against the officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and contractor. Family of the disease has alleged negligence by Metro authorities.

The police said, “Based on Lohith’s statement to the police, we have registered the FIR and investigation is going on. The FIR has been registered under Sections of 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC.”

The accident led to major traffic congestion on the busy Hennur Road.

CM, BMRCL announce compensation

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Pervez announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh for the family of the deceased.

“BMRCL will cover the entire cost of treatment of the injured persons. The construction work at the site will stop for two days. What has fallen down is a reinforcement structure, not a pillar. It was not a concrete structure. It has four ropes, and one of them seems to have broken. We’re asking Indian Institute of Science to provide a report on this incident. We will also get our internal team to investigate the matter. This is the first time something of this magnitude has happened.”

BMRCL in a media release said that notices are being issued to the contractor and the engineers concerned.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced compensation to the victims’ family. “Under the CM relief fund, ₹10 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased as compensation. It is an unfortunate incident and I have ordered a detailed probe,” Mr Bommai said in Dharwad.

Result of 40% commission: Congress

Criticising the government, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar alleged that this is the result of the “40% commission government” and alleged that there is no quality in the work.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “The authorities have failed to take the safety measures and the government should take action against both BMRCL and the contractor concerned.”

Under-construction pillar of Namma Metro collapsed in Bengaluru on January 10, 2023. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

