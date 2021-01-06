Missing woman found dead

06 January 2021 01:22 IST

A 42-year-old woman who had been reported missing on Monday was found dead in a house belonging to the cashier of a bar in Kamakshipalya. Based on the complaint filed by the husband of the victim, the police have reguistered a case of rape and murder and efforts are on to track down the owner of the house Praveen, 23, who is presently on the run.

According to the police the victim who worked in a printing press would pass by the bar where Praveen worked while on her way to work. When she did not return even late in the night on Monday the husband filed a missing complaint with the Magadi Road police.

“The cause of death is yet to be ascertained as there were no visible signs of injuries. We are waiting for the post mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. Efforts are on to track Praveen,” said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

Eom..