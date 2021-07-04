Metro timings extended

Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), on Sunday, announced that it will run Namma Metro services from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. The new schedule will come into effect from Monday morning. A decision has also been taken to operate trains on weekends as the State government has lifted weekend curfew.

Trains will operate with a frequency of five minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday. However, on weekends, the trains will be operated depending on patronage.

“Commuters are requested to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior of wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene. Commuters are also requested to cooperate with the staff of BMRCL in following the rules in the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” stated BMRCL in a release.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run 4,500 buses within the city limits and on suburban routes. Bus services will be available between 5 a.m and 9 p.m. In a press release, the corporation stated that it will increase the number of buses based on demand.