Medical rep injured as rooftop collapses on him

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 12, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old medical representative was injured and others escaped narrowly when a part of the rooftop collapsed on them while they were having tea at SLV tea stall on NHS road, V.V. Puram on Saturday.

The victim, Mukesh, was rescued by others and taken to KIMS hospital, from where he was shifted to Hosmat hospital, where he is being treated.

In a complaint filed by Chidananda, a colleague of Mr. Mukesh, he said that they were returning from work and stopped for a tea break. While having tea at the stall, a part of the roof collapsed and Mr. Mukesh was buried under the debris.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The others who escaped narrowly came to his rescue and cleared the debris to take him out and rushed him to the hospital. The doctor said that he had broken his backbone and had internal bleeding and suggested to shift him to Hosmat hospital for advanced treatment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based on the complaint, the police charged the owners of the building and the tea stall under section 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of IPC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app