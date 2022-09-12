Medical rep injured as rooftop collapses on him

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old medical representative was injured and others escaped narrowly when a part of the rooftop collapsed on them while they were having tea at SLV tea stall on NHS road, V.V. Puram on Saturday.

The victim, Mukesh, was rescued by others and taken to KIMS hospital, from where he was shifted to Hosmat hospital, where he is being treated.

In a complaint filed by Chidananda, a colleague of Mr. Mukesh, he said that they were returning from work and stopped for a tea break. While having tea at the stall, a part of the roof collapsed and Mr. Mukesh was buried under the debris.

The others who escaped narrowly came to his rescue and cleared the debris to take him out and rushed him to the hospital. The doctor said that he had broken his backbone and had internal bleeding and suggested to shift him to Hosmat hospital for advanced treatment.

Based on the complaint, the police charged the owners of the building and the tea stall under section 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of IPC.