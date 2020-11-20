Bengaluru

Man who robbed merchant held

Bengaluru 20 November 2020


The victim managed to note down the registration number of the bike of the accused and filed a complaint

The City Market police on Thursday arrested a man, who, along with his associates, allegedly robbed a fabric merchant. “The accused, Aslam Pasha, 39, and the gang threatened the victim with weapons and made away with ₹39.8 lakh last Monday,” said an officer.

The victim managed to note down the registration number of the bike of the accused and filed a complaint, based on which the police tracked down Pasha. They recovered ₹30.5 lakh. The accused has been booked for robbery and remanded in judicial custody while efforts are being made to track down the others.

