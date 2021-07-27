Man stabs cousin to death over financial dispute

27 July 2021 00:29 IST

Staff ReporterBengaluru

A 31-year-old milk vendor was allegedly stabbed to death by his cousin over a financial row in Chamarajpet on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, resident of Chickept.

According to the police, Vinod had lent ₹6 lakh to his cousin Arun Kumar, 34, a year ago and the duo used to fight after Vinod started repayment of the loan.

On Monday, Vinod went to Arun’s house and humiliated him in front of his wife and two children demanding the money. Heated arguments ensued when Arun Kumar tried to call the police from his mobile to complain about the harassment, but Vinod snatched away the phone. Enraged, Arun took a knife and stabbed Vinod repeatedly, killing him on the spot .

Advertising

Advertising

The police rushed to the spot and arrested Arun and seized the knife for further investigation.