Man preys on families seeking beds for COVID-19 patients

29 April 2021 21:32 IST

He took ₹20,000 from Jayanagar resident whose mother is a COVID-19 patient, and then disappeared

The Jayanagar police on Thursday arrested a housekeeping staff contractor who disappeared after allegedly taking money from people by promising ICU beds.

The accused, Manish Sarkar, hails from West Bengal and resides in Malleswaram. He circulated his contact number on WhatsApp groups. People started contacting him for beds, following which Sarkar took their money and promised to get back to them.

One of his victims was a resident of Jayanagar who was looking for a bed for his ailing mother. He claims to have paid ₹20,000 to Sarkar. The man waited to hear back on which hospital to go to, but Sarkar did not contact him. “Eventually, the complainant’s mother succumbed while his father, who was also suffering from COVID-19, died on April 25,” said a police officer.

After performing their late rites, the complainant approached the police seeking action against Sarkar. The police tracked down Sarkar and booked him for extortion and cheating .

The lack of ICU beds and oxygenated beds amidst an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the city has results in touts and conmen trying to make a quick buck. Harish Pandey, DCP (South), requested people not to entertain touts.