Man hacked to death

Bengaluru

21 September 2021 03:51 IST

In a drunken brawl, a 24-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by a group of men in Nelamangala town on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Revanth alias Srishti, a resident of Subhashnagar. He was an employee of a private hospital and was working as a supervisor.

A senior police officer said around afternoon, Revant was in an inebriated state and had a fight with locals Dharanish and Arun over a trivial issue. They left the spot after warning Revanth. In the evening, the duo, along with four other friends, came back and caught Revant and stabbed him in public view and fled the scene. Passers-by who noticed the incident alerted the police and the body was shifted for postmortem.

“The incident was caught on CCTV camera and we have identified the accused. Efforts are on to nab the accused and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained,” the police officer added.

