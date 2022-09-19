Man bludgeoned to death over property row in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 19, 2022 20:11 IST

A 39-year-old man was bludgeoned to death over a property row near his house on Magadi Road in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Balakrishna, a resident of K.P. Agarahara, and he had six siblings.

Lakshman Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, said that Balakrishna had a difference with his sister-in-law over a share of property and used to have frequent fights.

The accused, identified as Naveen Rao, an employee with a travel firm, used to support Balakrishna’s sister-in-law in her arguments with Balakrishna.

According to the police, on Sunday night, Naveen Rao confronted Balakrishna and heated arguments ensued. In the melee, Naveen Rao attacked Balakrishna with a cement brick. The severely injured Balakrishna was rushed to Victoria hospital, where he succumbed later, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Naveen Rao and are further investigating.

