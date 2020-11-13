Man arrested for stealing tractors

Bengaluru

13 November 2020 01:42 IST

The Kamakshipalya police have arrested a 48-year-old man who, along with his associate, “specialised” in stealing tractors. Twelve tractors valued at ₹55 lakh were seized from him.

“The accused, Bore Gowda from Mandya, would steal tractors parked or left unattended on the outskirts of Bengaluru. He would then rent the stolen tractors out to other farmers on a monthly rental basis,” the police said.

Bore Gowda was arrested when the police started investigating the theft of a tractor at Hoysalanagar. The owner said he had parked it on the roadside and returned to find it missing. “The accused has been running this operation for the past two years,” said a police officer. Efforts are on to track down his associate.

Advertising

Advertising