Lion cub adopted at Bannerghatta park

The four-month-old cub at BBP.

BENGALURU

24 May 2020 09:44 IST

Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Saturday announced that the owner of a city-based startup company had come forward to adopt a four-month-old lion cub, born to lioness Sana and lion Shankar, at the park.

A release from BBP said that in addition to the cost of adoption for one year, 25% percent of the adoption cost was donated towards naming the animal, “G. Krishna”, and the funds would go towards the welfare of zoo keepers. The company donated ₹1.25 lakh towards the same.

