Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar spar over ‘guarantee cards’

April 27, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Bengaluru/Ramanagar

Arch rivals Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who are fighting for the Vokkaliga leadership, on Friday, April 26, entered into a bitter spat over the distribution of ‘guarantee cards’ by Congress in the intensely fought Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the polling progressed in the constituency, where noted cardiologist and BJP candidate C.N. Manjunath is challenging D.K. Suresh, the incumbent Congress MP, the former Chief Minister accused the Congress of distributing guarantee cards at the midnight on Thursday to entice and induce voters.

Displaying such cards, he alleged, “In desperation of losing the election, cards containing serial numbers and QR codes which can be exchanged for household items worth ₹10,000 are being distributed. When our workers tried to prevent the distribution, they have been attacked.”

Dismissing the allegation, Mr. Shivakumar said, “We have distributed guarantee cards with election promises of manifesto which is no inducement. But what cards are being distributed by Mr. Kumaraswamy and (RR Nagar MLA) Muniratna? Shall I show what BJP and JD (S) workers are distributing?” In Bengaluru Rural, the voters who received cards said the Congress workers distributed the cards at doorsteps to advertise that after the party was voted to power in the State, guarantee schemes were implemented.

As the leaders sparred over the card, local workers on the ground were also seen engaging in heated arguments. At Kanakapura town when BJP workers alleged inducement, a Congress worker displaying the card on his hand said the card only talks about the guarantee schemes, and the QR code on it leads to the video of Congress candidate D.K. Suresh’s appeal to voters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.