23 June 2020
KSRP constable who tested positive for COVID-19 ends life enroute to hospital
A 50-year-old constable attached to the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) allegedly ended his life on Tuesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19. He had tested positive on Monday night.
According to sources in the KSRP, the constable ended his life inside a KSRP minibus while being taken to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Bengaluru.
The police suspect that the constable took the extreme step fearing COVID-19.
People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling Karnataka’s suicide prevention helpline 104.
