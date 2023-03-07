KIA named best airport by ACI’s ASQ Arrival Survey Globally for 2022

March 07, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has been recognised as the best airport at ACI’s ASQ Arrival Survey Globally for the year 2022, by the Airports Council International (ACI) World.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) claims that KIA is contributing to India’s aviation growth story by facilitating connectivity to non-metro cities and serving as a preferred transfer hub for southern India. Features at the airport include efficient deboarding procedures, streamlined immigration and customs processes, organised baggage claim services, and the availability of infrastructure such as transit hotels and AI-powered assistance robots.

Bengaluru airport emerged as the winner among 15 participating airports worldwide.

KIA T2 is the garden terminal of Bengaluru airport The glitzy Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru is being called the 'garden terminal'.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL said, “We are truly honoured to receive the Best Airport at ACI’s ASQ Arrival Survey Globally for the year 2022. This recognition comes as a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment put forth by our team. We would like to thank the government authorities – the Immigration, Customs & CISF — for their cooperation in enabling seamless arrival process. We would also like to thank our passengers for their unwavering trust and confidence in us. This award further motivates us to continue to strive towards excellence and reinforce our position as one of the leading airports.”

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World, said, “Selected by passengers, these awards are powered by the airport community, which includes airport employees and a range of other stakeholders. I congratulate the whole team at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on their success in the Airport Service Quality Awards.”

ASQ is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement, which is based on live research via surveys gathered at the airport from travellers and rating their satisfaction on the day of travel. This survey is conducted in over 340 airports worldwide and is considered the industry standard for measuring airport service quality.

