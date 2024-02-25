Karnataka’s four road transport corporations pay ₹20.55 crore monthly in toll payments

February 25, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The four road transport corporations (RTCs) have made a toll payment of ₹20.55 crore on an average every month, according to data from the Transport Department.

In a reply given in the Assembly recently by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, he said that the government requested the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to grant a concession on the toll payment, but NHAI declined the request.

Mr. Reddy said: “Earlier, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) had requested the NHAI for toll concessions for corporation buses, given its status as a State-run public service company. However, the NHAI responded, stating that no such concession would be granted to KSRTC buses.”

In addition to this, the corporations have submitted a proposal to the Public Works Department in the State requesting an exemption of toll charges for buses operated by four corporations on State highways. The Minister mentioned that as of now, they are yet to receive a response to the proposal.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has separately urged the NHAI to grant concessions for its buses. This request stems from the fact that a significant number of BMTC buses utilise NHAI highways to travel from the city towards areas and villages near the Mysuru and Tumakuru highway, for instance towards Bidadi and reaching other nearby areas. Mr. Reddy said the that NHAI has not responded to this specific request so far.

Mr. Reddy stated that last November 22, the BMTC submitted a request to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd. (NICE) Road seeking toll charge concessions.

The BMTC runs buses from Madavara near BIEC on Tumakuru Road to Electronics City via NICE Road. Approximately 40% of the ₹60 ticket price paid by passengers is allocated towards toll charges.

An official from the BMTC said that in line with the current policy, the toll expenses are being directly passed on to the commuters. Despite the travel cost being ₹35 for a 44-kilometre journey, BMTC is imposing an extra ₹25 to offset the toll charges.

According to data from the Transport Department, the KSRTC averages a monthly toll payment of ₹10.13 crore, the BMTC ₹1.3 crore, the NWKRTC ₹4.54 crore, and the KKRTC’s toll payment amounts to ₹4.58 crore.

