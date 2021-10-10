Karnataka sees 451 new cases, nine deaths

Bengaluru

10 October 2021 02:20 IST

Karnataka on Saturday reported 451 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,80,621.

With nine deaths, the toll rose to 37,875. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. Bengaluru Urban reported 187 and three deaths.

As many as 1,455 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 29,32,322.

The State now has 10,395 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.37%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 1.99%.

As many as 1,20,045 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 94,506 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests conducted rose to 4,86,74,279.

COVID-19 compensation

The BBMP has invited applications from the legal heirs of those who succumbed to COVID-19. While those in the BPL category will be eligible for ₹1.5 lakh compensation, others will be eligible for ₹50,000.

A press release here on Saturday said applications may be submitted to the jurisdictional revenue officials in the wards with the following documents: COVID-19 positive report, BU number, death certificate, Aadhaar or other ID proof of the deceased, BPL card of the deceased (if applicable), bank/post office pass book, no objection letter from other members of the family if the applicant is not the wife/husband of the deceased.