Karnataka releases normson sale of ‘green crackers’

A shop displaying new types of crackers in Bengaluru on Saturday.

08 November 2020 05:08 IST

Only authorised traders in the State can sell them

The Karnataka government on Saturday released a set of guidelines for the sale and bursting only “green crackers” during Deepavali.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines have been framed as per the Supreme Court order in 2018 that only “green crackers” without barium salt would be allowed to be manufactured and sold in the country. Only traders having licences are authorised to sell “green crackers” from November 7 to 16 at identified locations. The guidelines were issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar.

The government, which had first announced a ban on crackers, has now scaled it down to say that only “green crackers” will be allowed.

Advertising

Advertising

Authorities would grant permission to sell crackers at public grounds or vacant spaces. Shops should maintain a six-meter distance to ensure free flow of air. All shops have to display licences granted to them to sell crackers, according to the circular.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distance have been made mandatory. Facilities such as sanitizer and thermal screening should be made available at each shop.

On Friday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had appealed to the people of the State to celebrate Deepavali in a “simple manner” and refrain from bursting firecrackers.