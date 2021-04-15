Karaga procession cancelled this year too

Bengaluru

15 April 2021 20:04 IST

Festival Committee recommends low-key celebration

For the second consecutive year, the civic body has decided to cancel the annual Bengaluru Karaga procession. “With a surge in cases, especially near the temple, it was unanimously agreed that the procession cannot be taken out,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday. However, a decision on the puja and other formalities, to be held between April 19 and 27, has yet to be taken.

The festival committee, which was constituted to look into whether celebrations should be restricted to a puja within the temple complex, has recommended a low-key Bengaluru Karaga celebration this year. “The members of the Tigala community want to carry out some rituals at the BBMP head office and Sampige Kere,” said Mr. Gupta, and added that the festival committee will meet once again and take a decision in two days.

Last year, during the first wave of the pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown, no procession was taken out and the celebrations were restricted to within the temple. It was said to be the first time in the history of the Karaga that the procession had been cancelled.

The historical Bengaluru Karaga is synonymous with the city’s culture and has an over 300-year history.