K-100 project: Sewage flow still a challenge

May 01, 2022 21:29 IST

BWSSB officials claim nearly 98% of sewage flow has been checked so far

The work on developing K-100, considered to be one of the most historically significant raja kaluves (major storm-water drains) in the city, is progressing well and around 65% of the work has been completed, claimed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

The major challenge, however, continues to be preventing the flow of sewage into the drain, said civic officials, adding that if it had been plugged completely, more progress could have been achieved.

The project, which began in March 2021, was to be completed in 10 months.

A senior official told The Hindu that the waterfront beautification work near the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) bus terminus at Shanthinagar had been completed. The major drain connected the erstwhile Dharmabudhi lake, where the Kempegowda Bus Station now stands, with Bellandur lake.

“Work on nearly 5 km of the drain has been completed. There is some progress in the work taken up on the remaining stretches,” the official said and added that the entire drain length of around 10 km had been divided into different worksites, each measuring 1 km.

However, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has countered the BBMP’s claim on sewage flow in the drain. A senior BWSSB official, who spoke to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, said that 95-98% of sewage flow into the drain had been checked. “Earlier, nearly 120 mld (million litres per day) of sewage would flow into the drain. We have managed to bring it down to less than 5 mld now,” the official said.

The official, however, said that there may be some unauthorised connections letting out sewage into the secondary drains connected to the raja kaluve.

The primary drain is 11.4 km in length, with a total 28.06-km network, including secondary drains. “In many places, the secondary drains have been covered by slabs by the BBMP. We have urged the civic body to remove the slabs and desilt the drains. Only after this is done will the board be able to identify unauthorised connections, plug them and take corrective action,” the official said.

Project details

The K-100 project is the State Government’s ambitious project that found mention in Bengaluru Mission 2022 that was announced by then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in December 2020. The ₹160-crore ‘Citizens Waterway Project’ is envisaged to establish the raja kaluve as a waterway and ecological corridor in the city on the lines of the development of Sabarmati River Waterfront project in Gujarat, Pasig river in Manila, Cheong Gyecheon in Seoul, South Korea, Klong Ong Ang Canal rejuvenation in Bangkok, Lu Chuan Canal in Taiwan, and many water canals running through residential neighbourhoods in Singapore. It calls for pathways for walking and cycling lanes, while ensuring that drain capacity is not reduced.