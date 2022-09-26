Increased ridership helps Namma Metro achieve operational profit for the first time after pandemic

In the last two months, ridership has consistently increased and officials say the average ridership has touched over 5 lakh. | Photo Credit: file photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which suffered severe financial losses after the outbreak of the pandemic, has started making operational profit.

In the last two months, ridership has consistently increased and officials say the average ridership has touched over 5 lakh.

Anjum Parwez, MD, BMRCL, told The Hindu that increased patronage has helped to achieve operational profit of ₹2 crore to ₹2.25 crore per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Patronage to the metro on both lines has increased over the months. This has made us an operational profit. Our fare box revenue ranges between ₹1 crore and ₹1.13 crore per day, whereas the expenses that include electricity, staff pay, maintenance, and other is around ₹1 crore to ₹ 1.05 crore per day. We are hoping that in the coming days the numbers will increase further,” Mr. Parvez said.

In July, over 1.45 crore people had travelled in the metro and the BMRCL had earned revenue of ₹35.62 crore.

In August, the number of people crossed 1.52 crore and the revenue generated was over ₹36.66 crore.

Namma Metro recorded the highest-ever single-day ridership on August 15, with a whopping 8.25 lakh people using the services.

Factors such as a mega rally by the Congress, the flower show at Lalbagh, and others influenced the steep hike in ridership on August 15. The revenue on that day was over ₹1.37 crore.

“IT and other companies starting a hybrid work culture, Namma Metro expanding operations on Kanakpura Road and Mysuru Road, people finding public transport more convenient than the private mode of transport could be some of the major factors,” said Shankar A.S., Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance), BMRCL.

When asked whether the BMRCL has increased the trips on both lines, the official said: “At present, 140 round trips are being operated on both lines. Among the passengers, 62.33% use smart cards to commute and the rest use tokens or group tickets. The BMRCL has maintained punctuality of 99.98% in running trains,” he said.

As passengers are increasing, regular commuters are demanding that the BMRCL open gates of several metro stations that have remained closed for a long time. They say they have to walk a long way to reach the platform, sometimes crossing busy roads.

Their other demands include adequate operations of the metro feeder services and introduction of common ticketing for public transport in the city.