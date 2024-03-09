IIIT-Bangalore to Host RISE 

March 09, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) is set to host a two-day conclave aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration within academia and the industry. The RISE (Research, Innovation, Society and Entrepreneurship) Conclave on March 22 and 23, 2024, promises to be a dynamic gathering of thought leaders, industry experts, and academia enthusiasts.

According to the release, the first day of the conclave scheduled for March 22, will feature the one-day summit with a theme on ‘Sustaining and Scaling up Innovation & Entrepreneurship in Academia’.

Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore, said, ““The RISE event serves as a central hub for academia to address the challenges and opportunities in cultivating research, innovation and entrepreneurship. We aim to inspire and equip academic institutions to become a core system of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

he conference will kick off with an inaugural session featuring Prof. Srinath Srinivasa, Dean (R&D) at IIIT-Bangalore. Keynote addresses by industry stalwarts, including Mr. Chandran Krishnan, Founder, MD & CEO of Campus Angels, and Mr. Uday Prabhu, Chief Innovation Officer at Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. will initiate the rhythm for the day’s discussions.

