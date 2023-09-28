IIIT-Bangalore concludes global valedictorian ceremony for 5,000+ Graduates with upGrad 

September 28, 2023 09:30 am | Updated September 27, 2023 06:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-Bangalore) hosted a global graduation ceremony for its learners enrolled in the online Continuing Professional Education (CPE) programme, at the Bengaluru campus.

The hybrid ceremony felicitated more than 5,000 learners from Data Science, Software Development, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence certificate programs. The students joined physically as well as virtually from different parts of the country.

The ceremony which took place at the campus saw around 700 in-person attendees and was simultaneously livestreamed to more than 3,000 online participants.

The CEP programme was offered by IIIT-Bangalore in a technology platform partnership with upGrad, an integrated learning, skilling, and workforce development company. The students were imparted training in Predictive Analytics using Python, Machine Learning, Data Visualization, Big Data, Natural Language Processing, Fundamentals of Computer Science, Software Development Processes, and Building Robust and Scalable Websites, among others.

Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD at SAP Labs India, Professor Debabrata Das, Director at IIIT-Bangalore, and upGrad’s co-founder Mayank Kumar were present at the event.

Ms. Gangadharan highlighted the exponential technology evolution in the programme areas offered by the course and congratulated the graduates on embarking on an exciting journey to contribute to the digital economy of India and the world.

Prof. Das emphasized the importance of upskilling in the continually evolving fields of digital technologies as per the vision of the government and pointed out the role of IIIT-Bangalore and upGrad in supporting India’s vision of reaching $1 trillion digital economy by 2026.

He also highlighted that this year marks the end of the silver jubilee year of the Institute and that the Institute will accelerate its mission to enable India to play a key role in the global IT industry through its focus on education, research, and innovation in cutting-edge digital technology areas.

Mr. Kumar commented on the wider adoption of emerging technologies that have been encouraging upGrad to ensure that their innovation and pedagogy remain at par with the industry requirements and help them build a market-ready talent pipeline.

He further expressed excitement about recording an academic milestone that IIIT-Bangalore and upGrad, together, have achieved with this batch that brings a strong geographical diversity.

