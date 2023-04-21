ADVERTISEMENT

II PU results out: S.M. Kaushik tops Science stream, Tabassum tops Arts

April 21, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tabassum Shaik scored 98.83% in Arts stream and S.M. Kaushik scored 99.33% in Science

The Hindu Bureau

Tabassum Shaik, II PUC Arts topper from NMKRV PU College for Women, with her parents Abdul Khaum Shaik, and Parveen Modi, in Bengaluru on April 4. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

In the Arts stream, Tabassum Shaik, a student from NMKRV PU college, Bengaluru, emerged as the topper with 593 for 600 marks, scoring 98.83%.

In the previous years, Indu Independent PU Colleges students had been topping the Arts exams.

Tabassum, daughter of a hardware engineer and a homemaker, intends to pursue Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology. “I am very interested in Sociology, Political science, Economics subjects. I am also very curious about psychology. That is why I opted for Arts stream in PU,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“My parents and teachers were very cooperative and I used to study for six to eight hours a day. I used to write down important points in notes. If too much pressure is put on the mind, one tends to forget what’s he or she reads. wSo, Iused to wake up at 4 a.m. and study in a peaceful atmosphere. I didn’t take any tuition. I used to study hard in college. Thus, good marks were obtained,” she said.

When mediapersons asked if the hijab controversy had affected her, she said, “Whatever is the law, we must follow it. I am very ambitious and I didn’t want anything to get in the way.”

Science stream topper

S.M. Kaushik, a student from Gangothri PU College in Srinivaspura, Kolar and son of the chairman of the same college, topped the science stream.

S.M. Kaushik, secured first rank in the II PUC, Science stream, at Kolar, is being greeted by well wishers. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Kaushik, a cricketer who has played under in the under 14 team for the state earlier, scored 596 (99.33%) score in the science course.

He wants to become a computer engineer in the future and is planning to join an elite engineering college for the B. Tech course.

“I studied only for two to three hours a day. Most days, I would just come and revise whatever they taught in college. Only during exams, I used to study for longer,” he said.

The friendly environment in college, as well as home, helped him prepare for his exams without any stress. “There was no pressure at all and my parents and teachers have been very supportive. Now I am preparing for Common Entrance Test (CET) and I would like to score good marks in this test also,” he added.’

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US