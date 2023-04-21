II PU results out: S.M. Kaushik tops Science stream, Tabassum tops Arts

April 21, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the Arts stream, Tabassum Shaik, a student from NMKRV PU college, Bengaluru, emerged as the topper with 593 for 600 marks, scoring 98.83%.

In the previous years, Indu Independent PU Colleges students had been topping the Arts exams.

Tabassum, daughter of a hardware engineer and a homemaker, intends to pursue Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology. “I am very interested in Sociology, Political science, Economics subjects. I am also very curious about psychology. That is why I opted for Arts stream in PU,” she said.

“My parents and teachers were very cooperative and I used to study for six to eight hours a day. I used to write down important points in notes. If too much pressure is put on the mind, one tends to forget what’s he or she reads. wSo, Iused to wake up at 4 a.m. and study in a peaceful atmosphere. I didn’t take any tuition. I used to study hard in college. Thus, good marks were obtained,” she said.

When mediapersons asked if the hijab controversy had affected her, she said, “Whatever is the law, we must follow it. I am very ambitious and I didn’t want anything to get in the way.”

Science stream topper

S.M. Kaushik, a student from Gangothri PU College in Srinivaspura, Kolar and son of the chairman of the same college, topped the science stream.

Kaushik, a cricketer who has played under in the under 14 team for the state earlier, scored 596 (99.33%) score in the science course.

He wants to become a computer engineer in the future and is planning to join an elite engineering college for the B. Tech course.

“I studied only for two to three hours a day. Most days, I would just come and revise whatever they taught in college. Only during exams, I used to study for longer,” he said.

The friendly environment in college, as well as home, helped him prepare for his exams without any stress. “There was no pressure at all and my parents and teachers have been very supportive. Now I am preparing for Common Entrance Test (CET) and I would like to score good marks in this test also,” he added.’