Bank employee illegally diverted depositors’ funds into bonds to meet targets, arrested

January 29, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated January 30, 2023 10:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The S.R. Nagar police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old relationship manager of IDBI Bank for allegedly diverting ₹6.36 crore from depositors’ accounts to invest in bonds without their knowledge. Investigations have revealed that the accused was given a target by the bank to convince depositors to invest in bonds, but she was unable to complete the task and took to illegal means, the police said. The police are exploring legal options to take action against her seniors too, over unethical business practices that led to the scam.

The accused, Sajila Gurumurthy, a resident of Bharatinagar, was arrested based on a complaint by Sangameshwar S.N., deputy general manager. According to the police, Sajila, who was working as a relationship manager in the bank’s Mission Road branch for six months from June 2022, transferred ₹1.44 crore from different accounts to purchase LIC bonds without the consent of the depositors. Further inquiries revealed that she had committed similar fraud while working in the Gandhi Nagar branch with a total estimation of ₹4.92 crore.

The incident came to light when many customers complained to the branch manager that money from their accounts had been withdrawn without their consent. An inquiry was initiated, which found Sajila was involved and a complaint was filed. The accused has been booked for cheating, misappropriation, and criminal breach of trust. She has been remanded in judicial custody.

