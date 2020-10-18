Homebuyers stage protest at under-construction site

18 October 2020 20:40 IST

The apartments were to be delivered in mid-2015

A group of over 50 homebuyers running from pillar to post to get delivery of their flats, which is allegedly overdue by five years, held a protest at the under-construction site on Hennur Road on Sunday. The homebuyers, who said that they had made payments in 2011, have approached several agencies, including Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K) and the city police.

One of the homebuyers, K.S. Franklin, said that 52 homebuyers had paid anywhere between ₹25 lakh and ₹90 lakh for a flat in 2011. “We were promised that the flats in Elegant Altis would be delivered by mid-2015. To date, not one flat has been handed over to buyers. Most of us have availed loans, for which we are paying EMIs,” he said.

RERA-K had ruled in favour of two flat-owners. In September 2019, the Authority has ordered the developer to not only pay the principal amount, but also penalty and interest. A similar order was passed a few months ago this year too.

“But it is shocking that there has been no implementation of the RERA-K order. Fed up with the state of affairs, we registered an FIR at Pulikeshi Nagar Police Station in July this year against the developer for cheating homebuyers,” Mr. Franklin said.