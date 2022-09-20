Hole in Sumanahalli flyover; BBMP to start repair on Sept. 22

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 20, 2022 22:08 IST

A hole surfaced on the Sumanahalli flyover, located on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in West Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said the hole developed on the RCC slab of the flyover and the repair work will commence on Thursday.

“We have investigated the flyover and there is no danger due to the present hole,” said officials.

The flyover is situated on the Goraguntepalya-Nayandahalli section of the Outer Ring Road, over the busy Magadi Road connecting Nagarabhavi and the Dr. Rajkumar Samadhi.

The officials said that the flyover was commissioned by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in 2010 and was handed over to the BBMP in 2016.

In 2019 too, the flyover had seen a similar hole and the civic body had repaired it, officials informed.

