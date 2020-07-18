HAL establishes COVID-19 Care Centre

Bengaluru

18 July 2020 00:12 IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) has converted its Ghatage Convention Centre, located on Airport Road, into a COVID-19 Care Centre. The centre was handed over to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Friday.

The facility has 160 beds with other supporting infrastructure such as toilets and bathrooms created in 16 days, according to R. Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL. Initially, the facility would be utilised for treatment of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, Alok Verma, director, HR, said.

An MoU was signed between HAL, represented by Ch. Venkateswara Rao, general manager (CSR), and the BBMP, represented by R. Venkatachalapathy, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone. Senior officials from the government and HAL were present on the occasion, HAL said in a release.

