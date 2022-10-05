Habitual offender arrested in Bengaluru and gold valuables recovered

ADVERTISEMENT

The Talaghattapura police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old habitual offender and recovered 415 grams of gold valuables worth ₹20 lakh from him.

The accused K. Gunashekhara allegedly burgled a house on September 30, when the family had gone to meet their relatives.

The accused broke into the house, ransacked the premises, and made away with gold and other valuables, said the police. The accused was arrested while he was trying to pawn the valuables.