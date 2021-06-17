Gram panchayat member arrested for raping woman at gunpoint

Bengaluru

17 June 2021 22:09 IST

The Bannerghatta police on Thursday arrested a gram panchayat member for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman and mother of two children at gunpoint and blackmailing her with photos earlier this week.

The accused, Ahmed Pasha, a resident of Shanbhoganahalli and a member of Bilwaradahalli gram panchayat has been charged with rape, blackmail and also under sections of the Arms Act. “We have recovered the firearm used in the crime and are verifying whether it is licensed or illegal,” said a police officer. Pasha’s driver, Wahid, has also been booked.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused, posing as a councillor, befriended the woman on social media, where he had put up posts of how he had been helping the poor during the lockdown. He offered the woman a modelling job and invited her to his house for a meeting.

“Pasha sent his driver Wahid to pick up the victim and bring her to his farm house, but she brought her minor children with her. Once they arrived at the farmhouse, he sent Wahid out with the children to buy snacks and raped the woman at gunpoint. He also took photos and threatened to publish them should she approach the police or tell others,” said a senior official.

The victim, who was feared for her life and that of a children, did not react and returned home, following which she approached the police.