Govt. to hold grievance redressal meetings in Bengaluru

December 29, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government will hold public grievance redressal meetings locally in the city from January 3. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, told a press meeting that in order to reduce the number of complaints coming at the doorsteps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his, the State government has decided to hold Janaspandana programmes locally. The meeting will be held for citizens from two or three Assembly segments at once.

Mr. Shivakumar said the government was already holding Janaspandana meetings across the State at the district level, and even in Kanakapura, he has held such programmes.

He further said in the meeting for citizens of the city, the officials from Bangalore Development Authority, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and other agencies will be present. The officials, after receiving the complaints, have to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

Mr. Shivakumar said the BBMP will inform the public about designated areas where these meetings will held. “There will be a registration process, and thereafter, grievances will be received. There will be hundreds of officials from various departments to look into the problems at the spot.”

When asked about the property tax issue, he said the BBMP has started to close down commercial establishments that have defaulted tax and even a school for which he was a trustee is also shut by the civic body.

