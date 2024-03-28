Government will back transport ecosystem to create additional revenue of ₹500 cr: Ramalinga Reddy

March 28, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The State government will back the entire transport ecosystem including multimodal public initiatives and passenger mobility to raise an additional revenue of ₹500 to the exchequer, said Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Transport and Muzrai.

Announcing the fourth edition of Prawaas, a multimodal transport show scheduled to be held between August 29 and 31 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), the minister said, ‘‘We have already boosted accessibility with the online All India Permit Service and reduced parking fees at the Kalasipalyam bus stop. We will back the entire ecosystem, aiming to generate 500 crores annually.’‘

According to the minister, in the past three years, Prawaas has united the Bus, Taxi, and Transport industry to address regulatory needs and system improvements. Support from the state and central government was critical for enhancing quality of life and industry growth, he added.

‘’Our focus is on delivering top-notch tourism experiences as prioritizing tourism development will drive growth in the transport sector. We will also focus on necessitating infrastructure improvements, safe roads, better accessibility, and reduced taxes. Nationwide, 380 million people travel by bus, with Karnataka alone carrying 120 million passengers by government-run buses,’‘ Mr. Reddy further said.

With the overarching theme of ‘‘Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Passenger Mobility,” Prawaas 4.0 is expected to bring together the entire spectrum of multimodal transport stakeholders comprising manufacturers of buses and cars, fleet owners, as well as partners in metro and LEVs from all 36 States and Union Territories of India.

Prasanna Patwardhan, President, Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India,said, “In the bustling streets of Bengaluru, a city thriving with transportation innovation, we stand at a pivotal juncture, recalling Darwin’s enduring wisdom: adaptability is paramount for survival.’‘

The growing demand for accessible public transport was evident, given the surge in personal vehicles and infrastructure costs, he said. At present, 92% of buses in the country are owned by private players while 85% of the people solely rely on public transit. “This underscores the urgent need to reconsider public transport, bridge the gap between private and public transit, and reform taxes to incentivise bus usage,’‘ Mr. Patwardhan added.

