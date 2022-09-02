Gang of sandalwood thieves arrested

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 02, 2022 22:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Grounds station police arrested a gang of sandalwood thieves and recovered 147 kg of sandalwood oil and 730 kg of sandalwood, valued at ₹3 crore.

The accused have been identified as Govindaswamy, Maadu, Venkatesh, Ramachandra, Vasim Beig, Ramachandrappa, Nanjegowda, and Varadaraju.

According to the police, five of the accused are from Tamil Nadu, and the other three from Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the accused had stolen the sandalwood in the range of High Grounds, Sadashivanagar, Jayanagar, Madiwala, K.R. Puram, Yeshwanthpur, and Kengeri forest limits.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During the enquiry, another 10 cases were cracked, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app