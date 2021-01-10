Gang kills informant

Bengaluru

10 January 2021 01:58 IST

A 36-year-old man was hacked to death by an armed gang of six in Kasturinagar, in Rajagopalnagar on Saturday. According to the police, the victim Sreenivas, a resident of Kasturinagar, was a police informant.

The incident occurred at 2.30 p.m. when Sreenivas went to meet an unidentified person at an under construction site near his house. Assailants came in autorickshaws and on bikes, attacked him with lethal weapons and fled. Residents took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sreenivas, who according to sources appears to have links with some Bahujan Samaj Party members in Peenya, had filed many complaints against a history sheeter, Bharath, who was killed in an encounter a year ago. “He was also giving information about his associates and other rowdy elements in the area to the police. We suspect he was attacked by associates of Bharath,” said a senior police official.

The Rajagopalnagar police have taken up a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the accused.

Advertising

Advertising