Gambling den owner booked under goonda Act

Bengaluru

22 April 2021 00:54 IST

The Central Crime Branch officials on Wednesday arrested the owner of a gambling den under the goonda Act for repeated offences. “This is the first time the Act has been invoked against a gambler,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The accused, B. Hariraja Shetty, 58, has been running multiple gambling dens across the city since 2013 and had been booked over a dozen times. “Every time he came of jail on bail, he would continue to operate the gambling dens. He also made false accusations against the police,” said a senior police officer.

The CCB filed a detailed report and submitted it to Police Commissioner Kamal Pant seeking appropriate action.“Mr Pant ordered to book him under the goonda Act following which he was arrested,” the police officer added.

Advertising

Advertising