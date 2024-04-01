Furnish bank account details to KEA by April 10 to avail refund  

April 01, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The candidates who have not yet availed the refund of the caution deposit/excess fees paid while getting admission for professional courses, including medical and engineering have to furnish their bank details by April 10, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said on Monday, April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank details must be furnished by the candidates through KEA’s website. “Those who remitted excess fees (more than the prescribed fee) for respective courses, and those who cancelled their seats at various rounds, are eligible to avail themselves of the refund. However, refunds have not been processed for about 1,500 applicants as there are errors in the bank details provided by them,” according to a press release from KEA.

The KEA has also published the list of candidates who have errors in their bank details on its website and such candidates are required to upload their correct bank details online. The release also said that applicants of degree and postgraduate courses can also get the refund.

CET applications can be edited after exams

The KEA also said that the corrections in applications submitted by candidates for CET – 24 will be allowed after the completion of examination.

“The dates for enabling editing of any erroneous information in the application will be notified shortly,” the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.