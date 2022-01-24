Full dress rehearsal for 2022 Republic Day parade in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

24 January 2022 14:14 IST

This year, the parade is being organised in the backdrop of a rise in Covid-19 cases

Armed personnel are rehearsing for the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru. This year, the event is being organised in the backdrop of a rise in Covid-19 cases, which is being referred to as the third wave of the pandemic.

A full dress rehearsal was carried out on January 24 followed by a test for Covid-19 for every participant.

On January 25, the ground will be sanitised by the army in preparation for the parade on January 26 morning.

The full dress rehearsal for the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The heat gets to one of the personnel at the full dress rehearsal for the 2022 Republic Day parade at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru on January 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar