Four poles found on railway track

10 June 2021 10:24 IST

Third such incident since May this year

As many as four poles were found on the train track between Carmelaram and Heelalige stations on Monday. A loco pilot spotted the illegal barricades and alerted the control room, following which the poles were removed.

Based on a complaint filed by C. Lokesh, Senior Section Engineer, Baiyappanahalli police have taken up a case charging unknown persons under various sections of the Railway Act. This is the third such incident reported in and around Bengaluru since May this year.

