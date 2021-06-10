Bengaluru10 June 2021 10:24 IST
Four poles found on railway track
Updated: 09 June 2021 20:24 IST
Third such incident since May this year
As many as four poles were found on the train track between Carmelaram and Heelalige stations on Monday. A loco pilot spotted the illegal barricades and alerted the control room, following which the poles were removed.
Based on a complaint filed by C. Lokesh, Senior Section Engineer, Baiyappanahalli police have taken up a case charging unknown persons under various sections of the Railway Act. This is the third such incident reported in and around Bengaluru since May this year.
