Four burglars held, over ₹1 cr. worth of stolen goods recovered

Bengaluru

21 October 2021 22:28 IST

The East division police arrested four burglars in separate cases on Thursday and recovered stolen property worth around ₹1.25 crore, including gold jewellery and other valuable items.

In one case, the Banaswadi police arrested two associates of the notorious gangster Kaleemullah, who is currently in jail. According to the police, the accused, Shammu Basheer, 35, Syed Asifulla, 33, both residents of East Bengaluru, burgled several houses. “If the owners returned while they were still in the house, the duo would threaten them at gunpoint. “They also committed highway robberies and are also involved in murder, extortion, and vehicle theft in Bengaluru and other districts,” said a police officer.

With the arrest of Basheer and Asifulla, the police claim that they have solved around 18 cases registered in Banaswadi, K.G. Halli, J.C. Nagar, Puttenahalli, Hennur, Kolar, and other districts. The police recovered 1.2 kg gold jewellery, 5 kg of silver, a car, and three two-wheelers worth ₹65 lakh from them.

Meanwhile, in another case, the Ramamurthynagar police arrested two men, Mohammed Azam Khan, 26, and Zabi, 35 in two separate cases. They recovered ₹40 lakh worth of stolen goods from Khan and valuable items worth ₹20 lakh from Zabi.